Bhopal: Congress poll panel brainstorms on 60 Malwa seats List by month end

Congress Election Committee brainstormed on the names for the 60 seats of Malwa region in a meeting in New Delhi on Monday. The party is likely to announce the candidates by month end. The leaders from the state including, PCC chief Kamal Nath, MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Singh, Arun Yadav and others participated deliberated on the names of the probable candidates from the region. Even as Congress had claimed to that the first list of the candidates would be out by September 15, till date no name has been announced by the party.

Sources claim that the leaders have already decided the names of 80 candidates for the first list. The brainstorming was reportedly done on the second list, in which around 60 names are considered. Former state president Arun Yadav was also called for the meeting to select the candidates from the Malwa region. Yadav, who belongs the Nimar region has good knowhow of the two regions and also aware of the standing of the ticket aspirants there. It came to fore that there was no consensus on around 12 names.

State Congress media president Sobha Oza informed that the meeting of the screening will continue on Tuesday. “In the first list 80 names are unanimously decided, the names of remaining 150 names are under considerations, the second list will be finalised shortly. The list may be declared on October 28 or 29”.