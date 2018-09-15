Bhopal: Congress party to gift cycle to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cycle to CM

The Congress party will gift a cycle to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to protest against the hike of petroleum products, on Saturday. In 2007, the CM and its cabinet rode on the cycle protesting the hike in petroleum products during the Congress’s regime. While addressing the press conference the treasurer of MP congress Govind Goyal informed that, the party will contribute the amount to purchase the cycle to be gifted to the CM.

“The cycle will be purchased in the name of the CM and he will be its owner. The party wanted CM should ride on a cycle just the way he did during Congress regime, because the Union government is regularly increasing the price.” He said that he shall ask his ministers, MLAs government officials that they shall ride the cycle at least once a week. On Saturday a rally will be taken out from PCC office and will reach CM house where they present the cycle to CM.