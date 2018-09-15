Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Congress party to gift cycle to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cycle to CM

Bhopal: Congress party to gift cycle to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cycle to CM

— By Staff Reporter | Sep 15, 2018 10:20 am
FOLLOW US:

The Congress party will gift a cycle to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to protest against the hike of petroleum products, on Saturday. In 2007, the CM and its cabinet rode on the cycle protesting the hike in petroleum products during the Congress’s regime. While addressing the press conference the treasurer of MP congress Govind Goyal informed that, the party will contribute the amount to purchase the cycle to be gifted to the CM.

“The cycle will be purchased in the name of the CM and he will be its owner. The party wanted CM should ride on a cycle just the way he did during Congress regime, because the Union government is regularly increasing the price.” He said that he shall ask his ministers, MLAs government officials that they shall ride the cycle at least once a week. On Saturday a rally will be taken out from PCC office and will reach CM house where they present the cycle to CM.

 


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…