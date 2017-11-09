Bhopal: Congress observes Black Day, BJP ‘Anti Black Money Day’

Bhopal: BJP observed November 8 as ‘Anti Black Money Day’ while Congress party observed it as a ‘Black Day’ in the state on Wednesday. BJP organised workshops and held torch rally while Congress party organised public meetings and candle marches around the state.

The BJP office bearers told people about the benefits of demonetisation. From 12 number bus stop, MLA Surendranath Singh, state spokesperson Rahul Kothari, Surjeet Singh Chouhan, Sunil Pandey and other party members took out the torch rally. In Bhopal rural, MLA Vishnu Khatri, district president Gopal Meena and other members organised the rally from Ambedkar park to bus stand.

The Congress party organised programmes against the demonetisation. The AICC secretary in-charge of state Juber Khan said, “BJP is pouring salt on the wounds of 125 crore Indians by celebrating the day. 150 people lost lives while standing in queues to deposit their demonetised currency. BJP is celebrating their death.”

PCC president Arun Yadav said lakhs of small businessmen, labourers and other people lost their livelihood. “In last one year, 3.72 crore jobs were gone, the GDP rate has dropped to 5.7 from 9.2, which caused loss of Rs 3 lakh crore to the Indian economy,” he said. Later, the party members took out candle march from Roshanpura square to Top-n-Town.