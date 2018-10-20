Bhopal: Congress issues against BJP lose steam

Party backtracks on e-tender, fails to grill on plantation, Vyapam

Congress had announced some months ago that it would grill the state government on various issues. Congress state president Kamal Nath and former Union minister Kapil Sibal had claimed, while filing private petition in district court on Vyapam scam, that the government would be taken to the court.

Sibal had then said that the e-tender scam would be dealt by the court in a week. Congress let some issues, against the government, suppressed while some issues lost their steam. Congress has not moved court in e-tender scam. Several state Congress have stopped speaking about it.

Congress leaders have hushed up e-tender issue. The party leaders have begun to give statements cautiously since court getting FIR registered against former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia in Vyapam issue. Congress had vociferously raised the issue of Ramvangaman Path but it has now gone mute on it as it could not garner expected public response.

Whether it was issue of plantation on banks of Narmada or opening of Gaushalas, the pace of Congress has become slow in targeting the BJP. Congress might have tried to grill the government on some issues but it got stuck in them. Congress leaders maintain that they were attacking the government on all issues. Although people are silent on not taking e-tender scam to court.