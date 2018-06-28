Bhopal: Congress holds parallel Assembly session, to bring charge sheet against ministers

Bhopal: Congress, running parallel ‘assembly monsoon session’ at Vidhan Sabha premises, will bring on Thursday charge sheet against the ministers whose departments are marred by corruption allegations, said Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh.

The Congress leader was talking to media persons here at Vidhan Sabha, on Wednesday. The opposition Congress MLAs are conducting a parallel Assembly monsoon session in the Vidhan Sabha protesting against the abrupt adjournment of the House.

Speaker Sitasharan Sharma on Tuesday had adjourned the Assembly sine die, three days ahead of the schedule. This was the last session of the current Assembly before the state goes for polls later this year. The Congress accused the Speaker of playing into the hands of the ruling BJP. They also targeted the government for not giving them time to discuss the no-confidence motion brought against the treasury bench.

Finding no way out, the LoP decided to run a parallel assembly proceedings for three days on the Assembly campus for three days beginning Wednesday. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has decided to raise the issues like corruption mentioned in the motion during their parallel monsoon session schedule to end on May 29.

Ajay Singh informed that discussion on no-confidence motion will take place on Friday, while on Thursday, the party will serve the notices on ministers whose departments are marred by corruption allegations. While addressing the ‘Assembly’ MLA Jaivardhan Singh accused the BJP government of killing the democratic values in the state by not running the assembly as per schedule.

Ministers knew that they are involved in various scams and never wanted to be questioned in the House and so it was adjourned ahead of the schedule. “They were afraid of facing Congress in the Assembly,” he added. We are also demanding the entire report of e-tendering process, as allegedly red mark has appeared, which denotes that the data in the server was tempered with.

MLA Mukesh Nayak also raised the corruption issue in Bundelkhand package. MLA Shailendra Patel expressed concern over farm suicides, other MLAs Hardeep Singh, Neelesh Jain, Omkar Singh Markam and others raised the various issues.

Congress ‘Assembly’ proceedings on staircase

Congress MLAs conducted the ‘Assembly’ proceedings sitting on staircase as they were not permitted to enter the Assembly’s main hall. MLA Yadvendra Singh, acting as ‘speaker’ transacted the business of the ‘House’. He sitting on the topmost staircase was seeing closing his eyes, ears and mouth. He was reportedly giving a symbolic message that the Speaker Sharma had failed to pay any heed to Congress party’s demands and their questions.

Except MLA, premises barred for all

Even as the Assembly has been adjourned, police continued manning the premises in good strength. They had raised barricades to prevent public from entering Vidhan Sabha premises, vehicles of the MLAs were checked thoroughly as no person other than legislators were allowed to permitted to enter in the premises. Media persons and other Congressmen were stopped at the gate and prevented from reporting. However, later the security personnel allowed media to enter the premises.