Bhopal: Congress’ fake list of candidates creates furore

Amidst the exercise of ticket finalization for the upcoming Assembly polls, a fake list of Congress candidates doing rounds in social media has created furore in political circle. The fake list which went viral on social media consists of party candidates for all 230 constituencies. The list that emerged after the meeting of Central election committee in Delhi on Wednesday, was a shocker for several ticket contenders.

The list created such a furore that MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and leader of opposition Ajay Singh had to clarify that the party has not issued any list of party candidates. Congress state president Kamal Nath said the party has not yet finalized any name and deliberations were still on. It may take another week for the list to be announced. The list that went viral had shown Kamal Nath contesting from Chhindwara and Amrita Rai Singh, wife of former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, contesting from Budhni against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The name of MP Jyotiraditya Scindia did not figure in the list. The list is dominated by the names of party leaders, said to be the followers of Nath and Singh. Media in-charge Shobha Ojha has termed the entire incident as a conspiracy of BJP. However, BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agarwal has called it an outcome of factionalism in the Congress.