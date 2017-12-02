Bhopal: Congress denied adjournment motion, MLAs stage walkout from Assembly

Bhopal: The Congress MLAs staged a walkout from state assembly on Friday as they were not allowed to bring adjournment motion on gang rape case. For last three days, the Congress MLAs had been asking government to admit the adjournment motion.

The Congress MLAs staged walkout after expressing views in the assembly. Leader of opposition in the assembly Ajay Singh said that MP’s policing system has become weak due to political interference. He said that on December 16, 2012, Nirbhaya gang rape occurred in New Delhi (Congress-led UPA government was in power that time).

On December 23, the chief minister left an important meeting to meet the students to listen to demands related to women safety. The CM conducted the meeting of the officials and instructed the police officials to install CCTV camera in metro cities. The then home minister Umashankar Gupta also conducted meetings and issued necessary directions to officials.

“Now that gang rape has occurred in state capital, the government woke up and brought bill in the assembly. The report of Verma Commission has already given suggestions on women’s safety but none of the ministers or the officials has gone through it,” Singh said. The chief whip of Congress Ramniwas Rawat said that the state has topped in incidents of rapes.

According to Rawat, 14 women and 8 minors were raped in the state from Januray 1, 2017 to June 20, 2017. About 10 women were murdered and 13 women committed suicide. “In every hour, one boy goes missing in the state. In 321 days, 52 cases of human trafficking were registered. A total 6,789 people were kidnapped while 17,573 went missing. Out of 76 women who went missing, 23 are minors,” he said.

Speaking in the assembly, Lahar MLA Dr Govind Singh said DGP Rishi Shukla is an insensible person. “I thought that since he belongs to Gwalior, he must be strong, but he is not,” he remarked.