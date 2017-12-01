Bhopal: Congress demands minister Arya’s removal, submits memorandum to Governor

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh submitted a memorandum addressed to Governor Om Prakash Kohli demanding immediate termination of minister Lal Singh Arya in connection with Makhanlal Jathav murder case. Memorandum was handed over to Governor’s principal secretary Dr M Mohan Rao in absence of Governor.

According to memorandum, Gwalior bench of High Court did not acquit Arya and even his bail has also been rejected in connection with Makhanlal Jathav murder case. Singh said, “I had submitted memorandum to Governor when Bhind district court had convicted Lal Singh Arya. I had staged dharna at CM House. But it is pathetic that state government is not enforcing law properly. Shivraj Singh’s government enforces law only on citizens or on opposition.” In Bela scam, the then PHE minister Anup Mishra was told to tender resignation in 2010. Mishra was in Ujjain when the incident had occurred.

Anup Mishra’s resignation came after his name figured in a controversy when a 17-year-old youth was killed in Bela village on the outskirts of his home town Gwalior on June 23, 2010, following a dispute over the construction of a boundary wall at IPS college run by his wife. In 2005, Uma Bharti was removed as summon was issued against her, which required her to be present in Hubli court. “But same BJP government is adopting different yards stick for different cases,” Ajay Singh said.

On May 27, 2017, Bhind district court had convicted Lal Singh Arya in Makhanlal Jathav case and issued arrest warrant. Singh, in memorandum, further said, “ Minister even after conviction in murder, is taking part in House proceedings and It is insult to democracy and is unconstitutional. Arya has no right to continue as minister. If this goes for long time, public will lose faith in government.”