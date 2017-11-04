Bhopal: Congress demands HM’s head as Oppn takes on govt over law and order situation

Bhopal: Condemning the Bhopal gangrape case, the Opposition parties staged a demonstration against deteriorating law and order situation in the state capital on Friday. Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, CPM and others condemned the gangrape. Staging a protest at GRP police station at Habibganj, Congress workers demanded removal of home minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur. DCC president PC Sharma said that police were unable to ensure safety of girls in the state capital. “I fear about girls in rural area. What they are going through,” he said.

Congress main spokesperson KK Mishra equated the case with New Delhi’s Nirbhaya case. “Mama (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) has no control over police. A daughter of a police personnel has to run from the pillar to the post to get her case registered and her plaint is dismissed by TI as a flimsy story. All this paints a grim picture. It shows that the administration and the government are on different track,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh claimed that the state has become unsafe for women. The incident is a challenge thrown at the CM by criminals.

He added that a letter has been sent to the prime minister and union home minister for strict law to ensure capital punishment against perpetrators of crime against women.

He said that CM’s statement that situation of women in MP was better than America has been proved wrong. CPM state secretary Badal Saroj demanded that the incident was shameful for the police department and at least the incompetent home minister should be sacked. “The government is initiated action against junior officers and has let real monitors like SP, DIG and IG to go scotfree. Had these officials been strict, the juniors would not have acted in the way they did,” he added.

AAP activists staged demonstration at Jyoti talkies square and wore black ribbon. They alleged that while the CM was coining slogans like ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, no step was being taken to ensure safety of women. They also said that the government had failed to control law and order situation in the state. The goons and criminals were threatening innocent people, but the police were unable to initiate action against them.

No leader from the ruling dispensation has come out with a statement condemning the incident.