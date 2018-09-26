Bhopal: Congress day-dreaming of forming governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan, says Amit Shah

Unsparing in his attacks on Congress, the BJP national president Amit Shah said that the party leaders were “day-dreaming” of forming governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan. Rahul Baba dreaming is not bad at all but you should make clear on what basis will you seek votes from the public, asked the BJP chief while addressing BJP workers here at the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ at Jambooree Maidan in the BHEL locality on Tuesday.

“Will you ask for votes for the UPA scams worth Rs 12 lakh crores or for destroying the economy of India during your ten-year rule? Will you seek votes from MP on basis of trio of raja, maharaja and industrialists, questioned Shah. Addressing the convention, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted the Congress saying that it is contesting elections without a face. More than dozen people respond if someone addresses a leader as party CM’s face in Congress, said Chouhan.

Warning Congress leaders and workers, Chouhan said that they should mind the language they are using for the BJP. They should not test patience of BJP workers, he added. Now Congress leaders are trying to build pressure on the BJP government by raking issues and approaching court. Most of the matters in which Congress has approached courts have fallen flat on their faces, claimed the chief minister. While hearing a case recently, the court had said that it was better to go out in the field and contest elections rather than approaching the court for every trivial matter, said Chouhan.

Expressing gratitude to Modi, Chouhan said that since BJP government came to power in Centre the financial share to state government has increased. Development fund has been increased to Rs 60,000 crore for MP, while the Centre has also given Rs 60,000 crore for various railway projects, Rs 30,000 crore for national highways, Rs 5000 crore for farmer loans and the list goes on, elaborated the Chief Minister.

Boosting the party workers, Chouhan said that during elections one should not think about who is contesting polls. One should only have BJP party symbol in mind and vote for the party than the candidate, said Chouhan. “We inherited a bimaru state and now have turned it into a developing state. Now comes the time to convert it into a developed state by forming a BJP government for the fourth time,” exhorted Chouhan.

Crowd at mahakumbh remains talking point

The crowd gathered at Karyakarta Mahakumbh at Jamboree Ground remained talking point in the city. Not only political class but bureaucrats and people who have attended BJP’s other rallies too were seen making calculations. BJP national president Amit Shah in his speech mentioned about presence of 5 lakh party workers at the venue. State BJP had been claiming participation of 10 lakh party workers at the mahakumbh. “I have attended Modi’s show in 2013 as well. This time the numbers are not as impressive as they were in 2013,” said a party worker from Balaghat. Considering number of buses and trains engaged in ferrying the workers, people are saying that this gathering was like any other BJP program organised at larger scale.