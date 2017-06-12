Bhopal: Congress calls CM’s fast a ‘filmy script’

Bhopal: The Congress on Sunday said the CM’s fast-unto-death was a ‘filmy script’ and ‘China Mobile’, which didn’t work for more than 28 hours. The CM’s fast-unto-death dissolved in 28 hours on Sunday, after he sat on strike on June 10.

Following the farmer’s aggressive movement going on in the state since June 1, the CM had sat on the fast-unto-death at BHEL Dussehra Maidan on June 10, from 11 am. The fast concluded, on Sunday at 3 pm as the BJP leaders helped him break the fast.

Leader of opposition Ajay Singh said the incident was a ‘filmy script’, as according to the script it was pre decided to conclude the fast on Sunday at a particular time. He also alleged the CM had showered schemes for farmers, but none of them was going to take shape on ground. State Congress president Arun Yadav said the fast was like a ‘China Mobile’, which didn’t last for more than 28 hours. He also added the people who were on the 5-star fast, couldn’t leave food and luxury.

He also asked that in last 28 hours, had peace descended and farmers’ problems solved? He wanted to know from which account the bills would be paid for the tents and other arrangements made for the fast.