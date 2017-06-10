Bhopal: Congress appeals to farmers to end violence; promises loan waiver

Bhopal: The Congress has appealed to the farmers of the state to put a stop to violence. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, PCC chief Arun Yadav and leader of opposition in Vidhan Sabha Ajay Singh said if the Congress formed its government in the state in 2018, it would waive the loans of farmers. The two leaders emphaised that the party was not backing anti-social elements and had no role in the violence unleashed throughout the state.

They said six farmers had been ‘murdered’ in the state and over two dozen had been injured. “Where the CM, who does not tire of thumping his chest over Krishi Karman Awards and Simhastha, is hiding?” they asked. They said the government was cheating the farmers. The farmers were neither getting remunerative prices for their produce nor adequate compensation for loss of crops due to natural calamities and even their insurance claims were not being processed. That was why they were angry and frustrated, the leaders claimed.

Yadav said the CM held orchestrated negotiations with an organisation allied with the RSS, which, in turn announced that it was withdrawing the agitation. This only added fuel to the fire. Yadav said farmers who were killed were innocents – one was studying in a school and another was married only recently. Yadav said dissidents of the RSS and the BJP had instigated violence. Singh said Shivraj was a darling of Modi. Otherwise had such an incident taken place anywhere else, the BJP leaders would have been raining tweets. He said had Chouhan been serious about ending the agitation, he would have convened a meeting of the ruling party. But he wanted to take all the credit himself.