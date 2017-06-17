Bhopal: Cong to stage Satyagraha at district, block levels

Bhopal: The state Congress will now stage Satyagrahas at district and block levels to highlight the problems of the farmers. This was stated by Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia while concluding his three-day Satyagraha here on Friday. He said this had been decided by the Congress leadership after consultation. On the last day of his Satyagraha, Gandhian Subbarao also joined Scindia.

Scindia said the party would now fight for farmers who were jailed and also for the Congress leaders against whom false cases were registered. He said during his Satyagraha, he had met 200 delegations of farmers and around 1,000 farmers. He said on the basis of the discussions, an action plan would be prepared with the objective that farmers should feel safe and secure. Scindia also asked why PM Modi was not tweeting on the issue of farmers.

Demanding loan waiver for farmers, Scindia demanded recommendations of Swaminathan committee be implemented. He said price of diesel should be reduced and farmers should be allowed to decide the mode in which they wanted to receive payment.

Subbarao said he had been invited to the function to explain the thoughts of Gandhiji on farming. He said he was not here to garner votes for the Congress. He urged the people to give up caste discrimination.