Bhopal: Cong leader’s kin found dead in car; liquor, celphos found near body

Bhopal: A 40-year-old man was found dead in mysterious circumstances on Friday morning in Gandhi Nagar police station limits.

The deceased was later identified as Navneet Agrawal, resident of Professors Colony. He had a shop in New Market area. The deceased was a relative of state Congress party leader Manak Agrawal. The relatives of the deceased said that he was murdered and that the culprits should be booked immediately. Manak Agrawal, when contacted, said that he was murdered and it is calls for an enquiry as he had no enmity with anyone.

Agrawal said that he left for the shop as usual and he had scuffle with a few people there. He also said a security guard had seen a black colour Gypsy car parked along with his car in which his body was found. According to Agrawal, the security guard said that there were four people in Gypsy car who poisoned him and they should be arrested.

However, police have denied allegations of the Congress party leader. At 9.30 am, Gandhi Nagar police received information about an i-20 car parked near Bakra farm. On reaching the spot, they found a 40-year-old man lying unconscious on the rear seat of the car. The body was hanging on the car’s open door. A liquor bottle and a glass was also found near him along with a syringe and a packet of celphos powder.

The police have declined to confirm anything till the postmortem report arrives.