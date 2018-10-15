Bhopal: Confusion & conflict continues over monthly transport passes

Confusion and conflict over validity of monthly public transport passes after imposition of Model Code of Conduct continue to prevail in the state capital. It led to conflict between commuters and bus conductors. The commuters revealed that their transport passes have been suspended after model code of conduct imposed for assembly polls. Therefore, they have to lose their purse string even after having monthly transport passes, commuters added.

Mostly students are suffering in this scenario as they avail transport passes inhuge numbers. However, now they have to pay for using public transport (low floor buses). The pass holders are not getting benefit in Low floor public transports. Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) has clarified that new passengers will not get benefit of relaxation in monthly passes in public transport due to MCC.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued transport passes at subsidised rate to commuters including students, senior citizens, media person (accredited), working women. BCLL public relation officer Sanjay Soni said, “Commuters who have already transport passes will continue to get benefit of passes. Even if they want to renew the passes, they will get discount in the respective categories. But new applicants will not get any relaxations due to Model code of conduct.

BCLL is trying to clarify as there is confusion in commuters over passes. Their monthly passes are still valid and they will continue to get benefit of it. But new applicants will not get.” But commuters alleged the bus conductors tell them to purchase the ticket even after they showed the monthly transport passes. Conductor is telling the pass holders that all the passes have been suspended and after elections it will be valid. They are disappointed that their transport passes will be useless till elections.