Bhopal: Complaint filed in EC against recruitment interview in Makhanlal University

The recruitment exam of deputy law officer in Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication hangs in balance after a complaint has been filed against the recruitment process in the state election commission. Sources alleged that the authorities released an advertisement on October 10 to conduct interview for post of deputy law officer to be held on October 26 without permission of election commission, which is in violation of Model Code of Conduct.

The university also didn’t have permission from finance department for the post. The public notice contain list of 13 candidates, who were called for the interview. The advertisement of the post was released on September 12. The post has not been sanctioned by the finance department as per the order of the department of 2012, said a senior staff member on condition of anonymity. The university has finalised the name of Lalit Joglekar for the post, who had been working as law officer on adhoc basis in the university, alleged the official.