Bhopal: Commission to be formed for examining archaic laws

Law and order assessment meet on every Monday

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that state Law Commission will be constituted to examine, suggest amendments to old and archaic laws and to bring in new relevant laws. He was addressing the concluding session of a two-day seminar on the ‘law and order and impressive policing’, on Monday.

Chouhan announced constitution of a sub-committee in cabinet to look into the internal security issue. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, will be the centre for the internal security committee. The chief minister also declared that a cyber-lab will be set up at every district headquarters to keep an eye on the cyber fraud.

“On every Monday, a law and order assessment meeting will be held. At state level chief secretary, DGP, ACS home and other officials will take the meeting, while at division level commissioner, IG and at district level collector and SP will conduct the meeting,” said CM.

He asked the police officials to motivate tribal community to join police force. The police department should help the district administration in distribution of land lease papers, said Chouhan.

He also asked them to keep an eye on the moneylenders who are creating problems for common men. The police were also told to keep a check on Hukka Bar.

Presentations on naxal problem, social harmony and differences, addiction, internal security, police capacity, crime control, crime against women, cyber securityand dacoit eradication were made at the seminar.

CM exhorts trainee cops to serve with devotion

Police services is not a simple service, consider it as a divine service and serve with full devotion, Chouhan told trainee deputy superintendent and inspectors at police training academy here, on Monday.

He called upon the trainee cops to work against the suppression and extortion and to contribute in create law and order in the society. “People should have faith that if police are there, no criminal will have guts to harm them,” said CM. He assured recruitment in police will continue.

Remembering former DGP KF Rustamji, the chief minister said that the state police have golden history and officers like former DGP KF Rustamji and others have added to its glory.

MP police have eradicated the dacoit menace, they have checked SIMI activities and even smashed the naxal nexus in the state, said Chouhan. On the occasion the home minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur and DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla were also present.