Bhopal: Cold wave sweeps MP; Umaria shivers at 5.8°C

Bhopal: Cold wave swept Shahdol, Gwalior and Sagar divisions of the State on Sunday. Umaria was the coldest place in Madhya Pradesh, recording a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius, as cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of the state. People braved chilly winds as mercury plummeted below the normal at many places. The condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days. Meteorological department has also issued cold wave warning for the residents.

Shahdol, Sagar and Gwalior will remain in grip of cold wave for next 24 hours. Minimum temperature remained below normal at many parts of

these divisions. Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degree Celsius which was 3 °c below normal. The mercury in Indore dipped more than two degrees to settle at 11.4 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur recorded 9.6 degree Celsius, which was 3 degree Celsius below normal.

According to Meteorological department, snow fall in northern belt of the country, cold wave and chilly winds have left people in many parts of the Madhya Pradesh shivering. Snow fall has changed the wind pattern and is infusing the chilliness.