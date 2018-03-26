Bhopal: CM’s strict orders to curb crimes fail, incidents up

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s strict instructions to officials to come down heavily on criminals has failed to check crimes in the city. The latest incident, in which a student preparing for banking services was gangraped, shows that criminals have no fear of the law.

After the Nirbhaya incident in Delhi, the chief minister has issued many instructions to the officials for safety of women. He also issued the same orders as he did earlier after the incident in November last year when a student of a coaching institute was gang-raped.

Though most of his orders were not implemented, the ones that were put into action failed to instill fear in the minds criminals. In December, 2012, the chief minister said those involved in crime against women would not get government jobs and fast-track courts would be set up to deal with the cases.

Also, the police would prepare the medical report of the rape survivor within 24 hours of the incident and the chief minister himself would monitor such cases every week. He had said the arm licences of the people involved in crime against women would be cancelled, but no official order has been issued about these directions.

After the rape of the student of coaching institute last year, Chouhan held a meeting of the officials and asked them to monitor such issues on every Monday and install GPS and CCTV cameras at public places. He issued many other instructions to the officials regarding women’s security, but most of them have not been followed.

Chief spokesperson of the Congress Party KK Mishra said cops spent most of their times in flattering politicians. Criminals are ruling the roost because of loss of credibility of the police department, Mishra said, adding that the rising incidents of crime against are indicative of that fact that nobody is afraid of the police

MP proposals in cold storage

The Central Government has put in cold storage the changes made by the MP government in the laws against rapists under CRPC. A bill was made and sent to the President for approval about four months ago, but no reply has so far come.

Political intervention

Political pressure is used for transfer of every policeman– from top-rang officer to a constable. The top police officials get plum postings in districts like Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior with the help of leaders of the ruling party. Although major incidents of crime take place in these areas, no action is taken against these officials. Hence, rise in incidents of crime.