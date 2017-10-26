Bhopal: CM’s statement on MP roads comes under scathing attack

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement in the US that roads of Madhya Pradesh are better than those of America has come under scathing attack from a cross section of local residents. The residents are of the view that even roads in posh localities are dilapidated and need immediate repair. The pot-holed roads in areas like Area colony, Bharat Mata square, Nehru Nagar, Kolar are an example. The roads in Mangalwara, Budhwara, Saket Nagar, Barkhedi, Trilanga, Kohefiza, Lalghati too are in a dilapidated state. Hoshangabad Road is no good either.

Leader of opposition in Bhopal Municipal Corporation Mohammad Sageer has reacted sharply against CM’s statement. He said chief minister is lying in a foreign country, which will adversely affect the image of Madhya Pradesh. “If an investor or a company comes to MP, they will change their mind after finding statements, promises of our leaders untrue,” Sageer said.

Free Press brings you excerpts of residents’ opinions on CM’s statement on roads, which he made in the US.

– A resident of Kolar area, H C Agrawal said that he is suffering from joint pains and his pain increases manifold whenever he has to travel on city roads. “Not only the main roads but the roads in our colonies are also lying in a dilapidated state and need repair,” Agrawal said.

– Similar views were expressed by Vasudev Bodbole who said that the civic body has dug roads at several places to install pipelines but forgot to level them. “We suffer from bumpy rides whenever we pass through such roads,” he remarked.

– Taj Qureshi, an auto driver, said that the roads in the city are bad. “Autorickshaw drivers who ferry residents from one spot to other bear the brunt. Due to uneven and potholed roads, our vehicles too need frequent repair,” he said.