Bhopal: CM’s fast venue turns into Congress bashing platform

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s fast-unto-death had turned into a Bharatiya Janata Party appreciation and Congress bashing platform. Almost all the party office bearers glorified the CM’s decision of peace fast.

BJP national vice president Prabhat Jha called AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi a ‘Pappu’, from the dais. He further claimed that, “Rahul asked farmers from where pulses are produced, in factory or in agriculture field? He also asked them if potato was cultivated or produced in factory.” He also alleged the Congress was losing its base in the nation and to gain back power, they were supporting terrorists and anti national elements in JNU and others.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya lashed Congress and claimed due to the popularity of CM Chouhan and PM Modi, Congress was not going to gain even a single seat in Madhya Pradesh. He asked, “Why should CM Chouhan give resignation? When in 1998 then CM Digvijay Singh had killed farmers in Multai, did he give resignation? Then on what basis the Congress is asking the CM to resign on moral ground?”

Union minister Thavar Chand Gahlot said the CM was badly hurt with the killing incident and he took the decision of going on peace fast. “Normally he takes suggestions from everyone on every issue, but on this issue he decided himself,” he added. Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar criticised former CM Digvijay Singh regime in the state and claimed in the leadership of CM Chouhan, the state was going on development track.

“CM always thinks about kanya (girl) and kisan (farmer). He has done remarkable work for both of them— exemplary programmes for girls and irrigation facilities for farmers,” he added.