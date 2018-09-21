Bhopal: CM’s declarations on SC/ST act confusing, says SPAKS

The convenor of SPAKS has called the CM declaration on the SC/ST Atrocity Act as confusing, here on Thursday. Samnya Pichada Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SPAKS) convenor Heerlal Trivedi added that the state governments are bound to follow any law that is passed by the parliament and it cannot be modify it in any way. Comparing the act with the infamous Rowlatt Act passed by the British Crown, he claimed that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan should have asked the Parliament not to pass this act, while it was being debated.

He added, “If the CM was really concern over the upper castes, he would have followed the High Court’s orders on promotion in reservations.” He urged the people not to get swayed by CM’s declarations. He said that unless the Parliament does not roll back the amendment the law will remain enforced. He declared that their movement will continue until the black law is not lifted.