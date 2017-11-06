Bhopal: CM unaware of ‘women empowerment’ real meaning

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is unaware of actual meaning of Women Empowerment. Giving reservation to fair sex in politics and government job is not the criteria for it. The real empowerment is to ensure a safe and colourful world to women, said a few intellectuals while talking to Free Press.

The CM’s statement “The condition of women empowerment in MP is better than the US,” has ignited discussion among intellectuals. Recently a 19-year-old girl was gang raped in the city and in Dewas a 12-year-old girl was raped and murdered, on Sunday. Well-known social activist and former bureaucrat Nirmla Buch said “The issue of women empowerment is a worldwide concern. Even in the most developed countries women are facing discrimination. But in these countries women feel safe. If any untoward situation occurs the government pays attention to their complaint”.

“But here in Madhya Pradesh the situation is different. Raped girl was forced to run from the pillar to the post to file her complaint. She was raped near to railway station, but none of the officials helped her. This is not women empowerment,” she added.

Member of Parliament Vivek Tankha added that the state government was responsible for the gang rape. The lax working of police department is a boost up for criminals. “Police is serving their time and duties in VIP arrangements. The incident has defamed the capital police,” he claimed.

Former chief secretary KC Sharma said “The IG and DGI have forgotten basic rule of policing. Some 30 years ago when I was a secretary, home, it was clearly mentioned that police would register a case and number it as zero before transferring it to other police station. I think seniors have forgotten to remind their juniors of the rule.” Educationalist Arun Gutru said “Handing over a sword to girl is not empowerment. Give them good atmosphere, equal rights and ensure their safety. This is the real empowerment”.