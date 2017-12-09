Bhopal: CM to be feted for death-for-rape bill

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be felicitated at a function on December 14 for the passage of the bill, which provides for death sentence for rape or gang rape with girls up to 12 years of age. Though the bill will become a law only after President assents to it, the BJP is all set to leverage it for wooing women voters.

The decision to honour the chief minister was taken at a meeting of women leaders of the BJP here on Friday. At the meeting, state BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan said that many organisations have expressed the desire to formally thank the chief minister after passage of bill. He said religious, social and cultural organisations will join BJP for felicitating Shivraj.

Chouhan told the women leaders that the bill should be publicised. “You all can play an important role in reaching out to women in state and tell them how concerned the government is about their safety and security. You should ensure that the information about the move is disseminated at the grassroots level,” he said.

Reacting to the decision, leader of opposition in the assembly Ajay Singh said that the bill has yet to become a law. It has been sent to union government which will consider it. It will be approved only after the Centre deems it fit. He said that the chief minister’s felicitation is a strategem aimed at diverting public attention from failures of government.