Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s flagship Ladli Laxmi scheme to become a law

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s flagship scheme, Ladli Laxmi Yojna, that had earned him laurels at national level besides making him popular as Mama between girl students, would soon become a law. The Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi (encouragement for girls) Bill, 2018 was tabled in the state assembly on the very first day of five-day monsoon session that began on Monday.

Women empowerment minister Archana Chitnis said that the scheme had helped the girls in more ways than one and was very close to CM’s heart. Therefore it was decided that the scheme should be given legal sanctity, said the minister, adding that it was necessary for women empowerment in state.

Earlier, Chief Minister had also said that considering the results of Ladli Laxmi, the scheme should become a ‘Right’ for the girls, which is necessary for the empowerment of women in MP. Under Ladli Laxmi Scheme, girl students gets Rs 2000 when she reaches class 6, RS 4000 in class 9, Rs 6000 in class 11 and Rs 6000 in class 12. Moreover, she also gets Rs one lakh when she attains the age of 21.

The scheme was launched to encourage education among girls, balancing gender ratio, to stop female foeticide, discourage child marriage besides changing society’s mindset towards women. Around a dozen Bills were tabled in the House on Monday including amendment in tax, VAT, change in age of retirement, constituting a higher education council etc.