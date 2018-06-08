Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s congratulatory letter to accompany Board’s marksheet

Bhopal: More than 4 lac students of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education who are passing out of class 10 and 12th will receive their marksheets along with a congratulatory letter from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The letter will also inform students about career the counseling scheme.

Experts consider the letter to be important from the point of view election as many students who are pass out this year, will also exercise their right to vote. For the students who have scored low marks the letter will contain a motivational message. Several students committed suicide in previous years in the state after not getting an expected result. However this time suicides related to announcement of Board’s results have significantly declined.

Career counseling continues

Programmes on career counseling are being organized after Board’s results. These programmes are able to fulfill the curiosity of the students and also suggesting them their future options.

Chouhan had inaugurated the first phase of career counseling, which was attended by the students scoring more than 70% marks. He had also conducted an interaction session with the students in this programme.

Chouhan on Friday will inaugurate the second phase of career counseling at Samanvaya Bhawan, where he would also reply to the questions of the students. The students scoring less than 70% marks will be counseled in this programme.