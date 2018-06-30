Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to pay surprise visits at hospitals, schools during Ashirwad Yatra

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is going to embark on Jan Ashirwad Yatra from July 14, said that he would conduct surprise inspections at hostels, hospitals, and schools during the yatra to see if all was well there or not.

“Surprise visits to hospitals, hostels, schools and construction sites will be very much part of my Jan Ashirwad Yatra,” he during a joint meeting of IGs and commissioners here on Friday. During the yatra, the CM is going to meet people directly and to take the stock from the ground zero. In the meeting on Friday, the CM talked about Mandsaur gang rape incident and said that the accused should be brought to justice as early as possible. He also asked officers to prepare a plan to prevent the crime against women.

On illegal mining issue, he instructed to auction all the seized vehicles. Stressing need for about effective implementation of government schemes, the CM said that the officers should make sure that benefits of the schemes reaches to beneficiaries.

“Sambal scheme can become the tool of eradicating poverty,” he said adding that a dashboard of the programme has been prepared. Citing upcoming festive season, the CM asked police and administrative officers to take necessary steps to keep communal harmony intact.