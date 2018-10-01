Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan employment schemes prove to be poor show

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan might be boasting in his speeches about various employment schemes started by him or running on his name but the figures provided by banks in this regard speak otherwise. Most of the banks have achieved only half the target. The figures are worrying considering this to be election year. There are several flagship employment schemes run on the name of CM including Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana, Mukhyamantri Arthik Kalyan Yojana besides another scheme specifically made for entrepreneurs engaged in farming called Mukhyamantri Krsihak Udyami Yojana.

Worst condition among all employment schemes is of the most talked about Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana (MMYUY). According to banks information given to nodal bank for SLBC (State Level Bankers Committee) meeting, only 27% of the target has been achieved in the current financial. Only 375 loans have been sanctioned against the target of 1376. Under MMYUY the government provides loans from nationalized banks from Rs 10,00,000/- to Rs 1 Crore to the eligible applicants.

Only 1% of the target has been achieved under Mukhya Mantri Krishak Udyami Yojana (MMKUY). The SLBC figures say that only 292 loan applications were processed against target of 31,300. MMKUY is meant specially for children of farmers where loan from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 crore is provided for agriculture related projects. The scheme is meant to boost agri-industry in the state. The fate of Mukhymantri Swarozgar Yojana (MMSY) and Mukhyamantri Arthik Kalyan Yojana (MMAKY) is no different and achievement stands at around 60%.

In MMSY 61% of the target was achieved where 37,657 were given loans against target of 62,100. Loan of Rs 1 lakh for general category and up to Rs 3 lakh for other categories is provided under MMSY. Similarly, in MMAKY only 21,140 loans were sanctioned against target of 35,700 thereby achieving 59% of the target. MMAKY is meant for schedules castes applicants to establish small scale units where loan up to Rs 50,000 is given.

Banks cautious in sanctioning loans

Experts are of the view that though government has made schemes where it acts like a guarantor but banks are very cautious sanctioning loans. They seek guarantee of the loan amount directly or indirectly.