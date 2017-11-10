Bhopal: CM says women should be able to venture out even at 2 in night; snubs minister

Bhopal: In the wake of the gang-rape incident in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Thursday, convened a meeting to discuss rise in crimes against women in the capital. He expressed his displeasure over the technical education minister’s statement saying that coaching classes should end by 8 pm. He said the providing security to women was the responsibility of the police and the government.

He said that if a woman wants to leave for Indore at 2 in the night, she should be able to do so. An atmosphere should be created in which women and girls can move freely at any time of the day or night. He said that a mobile app should be developed for the security of women. If they get into any sort of trouble, they should be able to inform the nearest police station by pressing just one button.

He told DGP Rishi Shukla that police officers should not dilly-dally in registering complaints of victims and should not make them run from one police station to another. He said the way the rape victim was made to shuttle between RPF, GRP and state police stations was shameful.

Chouhan said that on every Monday, crimes against women should be reviewed at a high-level meeting. To make public transport vehicles safe for women, they should be made GPS-enabled and CCTV cameras should be installed in them. He also said that streetlights and CCTV cameras should be installed at desolate spots in the city.

It was also decided to launch awareness campaign in schools to make the children aware of the difference between good touch and bad touch. They should be able to know when they are sexually abused, he said. Chouhan said that women cops should interact with female students in schools and hostels. He said that liquor shops near places of worship, girls’ schools and hostels should be closed down.

He said that he would also interact with women to generate a feeling of security in them. He said that it should be ensured that the investigation into the gang-rape incident is completed as soon as possible. He said that good people are in a majority in the society and they should be associated with the campaign against crimes against women. Besides chief secretary B.P. Singh, officers of the CM Secretariat, police and woman and child welfare attended the meeting.