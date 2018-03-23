Bhopal: CM opens Friends of MP Portal

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the Friends of Madhya Pradesh portal on Wednesday. Praising the portal, he said that the portal would connect the well-wishers of Madhya Pradesh living in India and abroad.

The portal is a venture to bring talents spread across the state on one platform, which will introduce the state’s well-wishers to its achievements, development and social initiatives. Registration of Friends of Madhya Pradesh has begun on Wednesday on the portal. The portal www.friendsofmp.gov.in will have the facility of registration of NRI Cell, talent pool and chapter.

Finance and commercial tax minister Jayant Malaiya, industries minister Rajendra Shukla, minister of state (independent charge) for labour Balkishen Patidar and chief secretary B P Singh were present at the function.