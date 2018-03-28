Bhopal: CM instructs admin, officers on various issues during VC

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressing during video conferencing (VC) of administration and police officers here on Tuesday, directed to withdraw cases of general nature filed against scheduled tribes. Chouhan also directed to get pending cases of forest rights pattas examined by a high-power committee and dispose them by August. He urged the officers to implement governmental schemes and programmes as a well wisher.

Chouhan during the VC gave detailed instructions to officers on control on crimes against women, unorganised worker welfare scheme and procurement on minimum support price (MSP). Chief secretary BP Singh was also present.

Chouhan said strict action, which is visible, should be taken in cases of crimes against women. Charge sheet should be put up within definite time in crimes against women. Probe should be fast and the criminals must be punished. Identified crimes must be regularly reviewed, which would increase feeling of safety in society.

Chouhan, expressing happiness over the efforts made in this direction in the districts, asked to take strict action against goons under prohibitory action. This would create fear in criminals. Chouhan said absconding of accused in crimes against women will not be acceptable and their properties should be seized and their arrest should be awarded.

He directed to keep a tight surveillance on hukka bars, liquor shops and ahatas. There should be patrolling, lighting and CCTV cameras at sensitive spots. Commissioner, collector, IG and SP at divisional headquarter level while officers of police and administration must review law and order situation on every Monday at district headquarter level. Chouhan said it is necessary to work with teamwork. He also asked to send weekly report of the action taken.