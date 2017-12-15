Bhopal: CM facing the heat over virtual followers

Bhopal: The issue of fake social media followers, which has been grabbing the headlines at the national level, has now hit the state too. On Thursday, the function held to felicitate chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the noose-for-rape bill here was webcast live through his Twitter account. Chouhan has around 40 lakh followers on Twitter but the number of persons viewing the webcast was only 600 initially, which rose to 1300 later.

Social activist Dr Anand Rai tweeted within minutes, wondering why the CM’s webcast could draw only a few hundred viewers when the number of his followers was 40 lakhs. He also hinted at the possibility of the most of the followers being fake, besides commenting that a social media company has been paid lakhs by the government.

A government official, who did not wish to be named, said that as far as he knows, Twitter and Facebook have started an exercise for purging fake profiles and in this process, fake followers are also being removed. As for the poor viewership, he said that it is not necessary that every follower should watch the webcast. Anyway, he said, only a few persons watch live webcasts.

I was gifted 1K followers on Diwali: Sahasrabuddhe

In an unrelated development, BJP state in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe told a social media workshop organised by the BJYM here on Thursday that one can get fake followers on FB and Twitter in return for money. He said that fake ‘likes’ are also common. Sahasrabuddhe said that he was ‘gifted’ 1000 followers by someone on Diwali.