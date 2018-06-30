Bhopal: Clogged drains, sewage lines exposed BMC monsoon preparedness

Bhopal: First spell of monsoon exposed the poor preparedness of the civic body in the state capital, the second position holder in Swachh Survekshan, as filth, garbage and polythenes covered the city roads on Friday. Even brief spell of rain was enough to shake the sewage and drainage network in city.

Failure of the Bhopal municipal corporation (BMC) to clear the waste from clogged drains is preventing flow of rainwater into them. Many of the drains in the city can be seen filled with polythenes and other waste. Overflowing drains and sewage water spilled on roads caused a lot of inconvenience to residents, especially in the walled city. The stink and unhygienic atmosphere bothers commuters, especially pedestrians.

Residents complained of reeking smell emanating from water overflowing from clogged drains and blocked sewage lines in their areas. Fast food joints, eateries, tea and coffee stalls operating in the area have been dumping waste and garbage in open drains and first bout of rain brought all filth on the roads. The scene is not much different in new Bhopal, here too the drains are blocked and chocked as concrete construction has been done over them. Many of the drains have been cemented, blocking the flow of rain waste.

Mahendra Rajoria, trader 7 no bus stop, said, people have been dumping of garbage on regular basis in the drains leading to their chocking. The civic body failed to take up regular cleaning of the drains and today they remain blocked, said Rajoria. He, however, said that the civic authorities have assured to get the drains clear at the earliest.

Syeed Mian of Tallaya blamed the officials and politicians for turning a blind eye towards taking up nullaha and drain cleaning before the monsoon. “We made number of complaints to BMC. Even the corporator is not taking any action. BMC gang was not pressed to clean the drains before onset of monsoon and now it has almost become impossible to commute on the roads filled with dirty drain waret, he decried.

Sanjay Nema, trader Ibrahimpura, said, “Tall claims of BMC administration has been totally exposed with the onset of monsoon. Entire drains system has been collapsed in wall city (old city). Drains are overflowing and filth in it has spread on the roads”. Traders here have been dumping garbage in open drains leading to clogging.

BMC never took care to carry out regular cleaning of drains and today the one can see the pathetic condition, he rued. BMC administration totally turned a blind eye to our complaints. They should have completed the cleaning of clogged drains before the arrival of monsoon but today we are facing the brunt of their negligence.