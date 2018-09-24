Bhopal: City intellectuals bat for Indo-Pak talks ,‘Dialogue is the only way out for peace’

The intellectuals in the city feel that the governments of India and neighbouring Pakistan should spare no opportunity to hold dialogue. Communication is not only good for interpersonal relationship but also for the peace and growth of the two nations, said the experts. Their reaction came against the backdrop of the Indian Government’s decision to cancel the proposed meeting between external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistan counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in New York.

India cited the brutal killing of three security personnel by a Pakistan-based outfit as the reason for calling off the proposed talks. “I am all for talks. Is there any other alternative? The alternative to talks is a war. Wars begin when talks fail. And wars end when talks begin. Pakistan and India are neighbours. That is a geographical fact which none of them can change. If we have to be neighbours, then, why not live in peace,” says Jounralist and social activist Lajja Shankar Herdenia,

He further says “In our Mohallas and colonies, don’t we wish for cordial relations with our neighbours? Why should it be different at the level of countries? And India and Pakistan were one till just 70 years back. So, whether it is the Indian leadership or the Pakistani one; both should try to resolve disputes and problems through mutual talks. Dialogue is the only way you resolve disputes in the civilised world. Wars only bring destruction and grief – and more enmity.”

Similarly, poet, Rajesh Joshi says “Dialogue is good for both countries. In fact many things are common in both countries. It is important to develop cultural relationship. In fact, we all were more hopeful for this after Imran Khan became prime minister of Pakistan. Before politician, Khan is sportsperson and has many good Indian friends. It is not a good decision on government’s part. Some people are doing this just for political hype. It is just political agenda.”

“Dialogue should be there. It was good initiative because dialogue is only solution of any problems. We should strictly protest the barbaric activities of Pak soldier but it doesn’t mean we should stop talks. There are some fundamentalist agencies and ISI who don’t want this due to their vested interest, said state secretary of CPM, Badal Saroj. He adds that the present government should listen to the speech of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpeyee in which he said “The government will come and go but the foreign policies will be same.” “So, the government should play their role beyond political ideology,” Saroj says.

Assistance Professor, Department of Humanity, BSSS, Dr Sadhna Singh Bisen said, “It is unfortunate. Dialogue is like a bilateral ties but it should be continue in any condition. I think communication is not only good for interpersonal relationship but also for both the nations.” “The door of dialogue should always be opened because war is not solution of any problem. The dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ will be fulfilled by talk only.

If the friendship could be establish between South and North Korea then why not between India and Pakistan? Jahan Samvad Khatma Hota Hai wahan Sandeh Shuru Hota Hai…,” secretary of Insani Biradari, Aabid Khan says. Howerver, Neelesh Wasnik, a Ph.D scholar of sociology department in BU, says, “I think, format is essential for dialogue. But unfortunately neither Indian government nor Pakistan government has made any format and road map for this. For them, Kashmir issue is important not dialogue.”