Bhopal: City feels the heat of Dalit violence

Bhopal: The heat of the violence that erupted in many parts of the state during the “Bharat bandh” called by Dalit outfits over a Supreme Court order was felt in the state capital as well. Protests were also held in the state capital on Monday with agitators blocking Board Office Square near the statue of Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar and other intersections of the city.

Protesters stormed the area holding placards, banners, lathis and forced closure of shops in MP Nagar. Raising slogans, hundreds of protesters brought traffic to a standstill around Board Office Square.

Six persons were killed and many injured as violence gripped parts of state on Monday as Dalit groups enforced a day-long country-wide shut down against a Supreme Court order they say dilutes a law to prevent atrocities against the marginalized Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

The Supreme Court had on March 20 diluted certain provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in a bid to protect ‘honest’ public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act. The verdict is being widely criticised by the Dalits who claim that the dilution of the Act will lead to more discrimination and crimes against the backward community.

Traffic remained disrupted throughout the day on the roads leading to MP Nagar specially. Heavy police force was deployed at Board Office Square and commercial areas in MP Nagar. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also pressed as Centre sent one company comprises around 100 personnel to the state capital.

Police barricaded roads at DB Mall, Jyoti Talkies, Board Office main gate and Pragati Petrol Pump. Traffic was diverted through other roads in MP Nagar. Protesters targeted MP Nagar commercial areas where they ensured closure of shops, hotels and other commercial outlets. Even as police force drove them out, the traders pulled their shutter down fearing violence

SP(headquarter) Rajesh Chandel and ASP Dharma Singh Yadav took the command of police force in MP Nagar. ADM GP Mali said that demonstration passed off peacefully in Bhopal and no incident of violence was reported during the protest.

Opposing the Apex court decision, Buddhist Society of India’s National executive member and patron of Madhya Pradesh unit Mohanlal Patil said that Dalit interest is being hurt.

“Earlier, reservation in promotion was blocked and now SC/ST Act is being diluted. Dalits were already annoyed and Apex court order added fuel to fire. But that Dalits will come out in such large numbers to protest was unexpected. Even employees went on leave and joined the agitation. He warned that the agitation will get intensified in coming says. In Bhopal, only shops were shut down in MP Nagar and protest was staged at Board Office square, he added.