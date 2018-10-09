Bhopal: City all set to welcome Goddess Durga

The city is all set to welcome Goddess Durga, with Navratri beginning from October 10. Hundreds of pandals have been installed in the city and many have been set up at a considerable cost running into lakhs. The Durga puja pandals are decked up to awe the visitors.

Bhopalites will be able to have a darshan of some of famous shrines across the country and even abroad including Vaishno devi dham at Vijay Market, Barkheda, Trikeshwar temple of Rishikesh at Roshanpura Square, New Market, Hinglaj temple of Pakistan at Bittan Market and Ambaji Koteswar temple of Kolkata at MP Nagar Zone II.

The natural beauty and the devastation caused by the recent floods in Kerala will be showcased in the grand tableau adbhut Kerala, installed by Navyuvak Durga Samiti at 10 Number. Besides, to highlight the art and culture of the God’s Own Country (Kerala), the members of the Samiti will wear the traditional attire of the state. Rescue operations undertaken during the recent floods will also be showcased in the tableau.