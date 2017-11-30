Bhopal: Chouhan thankful to wife for standing beside him in times of crisis

Bhopal: The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government was firm on its decision of banning the film ‘Padmavati’. “We will not permit anything that hurts the sentiments of the people”, he said. He was answering a question at an interaction with the representatives of the electronic media at his residence on Wednesday. He was asked whether he proposes to amend his stand after the Supreme Court urging the top political functionaries to refrain from commenting about the film till the CBFC takes a decision on it.

Chouhan was all praise for his wife Sadhna Singh. “She stood like a rock beside me whenever I passed through a bad patch. She is a pillar of strength for me”, he said. He said he will continue working like a dedicated Lok Sevak. “All these years, public service has been my mission. My bond with the people has become stronger and I have received people’s affection and cooperation in full measure. This is real power, he added.

Chouhan said that now his focus would be on employment generation and skill development. A target has been set to provide employment to 7.50 lakh youth every year.

Recounting his achievements, Chouhan said that the area under irrigation in the state grew from close to zero to 7.50 lakh hectares since the formation of the state up to the year 2003. During the last 12 years, it grew at an average pace of five lakh hectares a year. Chouhan said that the state crossed several new milestones and achieved historic successes during the past 12 years. He said that welfare schemes were formulated on the basis of the feedback received from the people. The Mukhya Mantri Medhavi Vidhyarthi Protsahan Yojana”, Chouhan said, was drawn up on the suggestion of students.