Bhopal: Children’s Day: Students unaware of Chacha Nehru connect

Bhopal: Most of the children Free Press talked to, do not know why Children’s Day is observed on November 14. They don’t know who ‘Chacha Nehru’ was. However, some of them do know that Shivraj Singh Chouhan is their ‘Mama’. Besides junior class students, the high school students who will take board examination in the current academic session don’t know that Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was India’s first prime minister. For them, Children’s Day is an occasion for fun.

Free Press talked to some students. This is what they had to say about Children’s Day.

Aviral Majumdar, class XII, St Joseph’s Co-ed School

Children’s Day is observed on November 14 to mark the birthday of APJ Abdul Kalam. On the day, various programmes including dance, singing, skit and songs are organised in our school. I have participated in dance competition.

Shubham Mishra, class X, Anand Vihar School

The day is celebrated on November 14 in the memory of Nehru but I don’t know who he was. On that day, various cultural activities are organised in our school, and teachers also perform. We also go for picnic on the day. Yes, I know Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He is a minister.

Yashasvi Batham, class IV, Carmel Convent School, BHEL

The day is celebrated on November 14 for the happiness of children as well as teachers. On the day, we have holiday in our school. So, we celebrate it on November 13 by participating in cultural activities. I participated in dance. We also enjoy it by having snacks with friends.

Kajal, class X, Naveen Girls’ School

It is day of children and is observed for their happiness. The day is celebrated by organising dance and acting programmes in our school. Shivraj Singh Chouhan is our chief minister.

Vibhawari Rajurkar, class XII, Bal Bharti School

Children’s day is celebrated on November 14 every year in our school but I don’t know why it is celebrated. Yes, I know Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He is our ‘Mama’.

Khushi Bais, class IX, Ankur Higher Secondary School

The day is celebrated to mark the birthday of Jawahar Lal Nehru who was the president of the country. He had great affection for the children so he started celebrating his birthday with them. The day falls on November 14 but we start celebrating it from November 11. On the day, a ‘Bal Mela’ is also organised in our school in which we sell some food items like idli, dhokla and earn money. The day is also celebrated for the children so that they can learn and earn. Shivraj Singh Chouhan ‘Mama,’ is chief minister of the country.

Hrithik Sharma, class V, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bairagarh

Yes, it is celebrated in our school every year to mark the birthday of ‘Chacha Nehru’ but I don’t know who he is? Yes, I know Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he is our chief minister.

Anuj Sen, class X, Govt Boys High Secondary School

The day is celebrated to mark the birthday of a freedom fighter. On this day, we make friends and distribute some books to poor children.

Samriddhi Tiwari, class III, St Theresa School

I don’t know when and why the day is celebrated but various programmes are organised in our school. The stalls selling ice-cream, idli-sambar, noodles are also installed and we enjoy a lot. Teachers also present dance on the day.

Naveen Sharma, class VIII, Ankur Higher Secondary School

The day is celebrated on November 14 but I don’t know the reason. Nehru was the chief minister of Delhi. Shivraj Chauhan is our chief minister.

Somil Verma, class KG-2, Jawaharlal Nehru School

I don’t know why the day is celebrated but on the day we go for picnic with our teachers. On the day, we play with toys. There are no studies.