Bhopal: Check-posts set up for teachers’ attendance in Gwalior

Bhopal: The Congress launched an acerbic attack on state government in the House on Friday for establishing check-posts to monitor the attendance of school teachers in Gwalior. The Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the House demanding that the system be abolished.

Raising the issue during the question hour, Congress MLA Lakhan Singh Jatav said that decision to use check-posts to keep a tab on the teachers amounted to insulting them. He said that officers have started extorting money from the teachers in the name of check-posts.

“Does the government want to prove that teachers are shirkers?” he asked. Jatav said that when the government has BRCs, DEOs and other officers to supervise the functioning of schools, where is the need for the check-posts. “Let the officers go to the schools and find out whether the teachers are teaching”, he said.

Ramniwas Rawat demanded to know what will government do if a teacher after signing on the attendance register at the check-post will not go the school? He said he has only heard of transport and excise check-posts so far. It is for the first time he is hearing about teachers’ check-post. He said the government should explain how the move will improve the quality of education.

Minister of state for school education (independent charge) Deepak Joshi said that the government has launched ‘Shiksha Mitra’ mobile app for ensuring that the teachers do not take French leave. Once the app becomes fully functional, the check posts will be closed. Joshi said that check-posts have been established in Gwalior because of complaints of “chronic absenteeism.”

What is teachers’ check-post?

At the check-post, erected on the way to schools, an officer is present with an attendance register. The teachers have to sign on the register before proceeding to the school. If he does not do it, he is considered absent.