Bhopal: Charge sheet in gang rape case ready

Bhopal: The Government Railway Police have prepared the charge sheet of gang rape incident, which it will file before the court on Thursday or Friday. The GRP police station in-charge Hemant Shrivastava said police have prepared the charge sheet and are waiting for court’s permission to file it. The police have collected the forensic samples of accused and the victim.

The gang rape occurred on October 31, when a 19-year old girl was returning from the coaching class. Four people kidnapped the girl from the railway line and raped her. The accused tried to strangled her but they left the girl alive when she pleading mercy.

The rapists tore up her clothes and humiliated her and made her plead for the clothes. The shock did not end there for the girl. When the girl reached GRP police station, she was told to file the report in MP Nagar police station. MP Nagar police told her to complain at Habibganj police station.

Not only this, SP (railway) Anita Malviya laughed when she narrated the incident to her. GRP police station in-charge Mohit Saxena said, “It’s a filmy story.” The family of the girl was made to run from one police station to another police station to file her complaint. Later, the GRP registered the case. But it was too late by then as the whole incident surfaced in media and made headlines.

Consequently, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave orders to suspend five police officials and transferred three others. Those suspended include SHO of GRP Mohit Saxena, SHO Habibganj Ravindra Yadav, SHO MP Nagar Sanjay Singh Bais, SI Ukie and SI RN Tekam. The government transferred IG of Bhopal Yogesh Choudhary, SP rail Anita Malviya and CSP Kulwant Singh. The government also set up SIT to investigate the incident.