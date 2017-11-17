Bhopal: Changing demographic profile threat to nationalism: Giriraj Singh

Bhopal: Indian nationalism is facing a new threat due to changing demographic profile of the country, said Union MSME Minister Giriraj Singh here on Thursday. Addressing a seminar on ‘Rashtrawad Ke Sankalp Se Nav Bharat Ki Siddhi’, he claimed that in the country 54 districts have witnessed marked increase in the population of Muslim community and they are creating trouble for other communities.

“Hindus are not being permitted to enter in five districts of Kerala, while states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Assam, and West Bengal are badly affected due to demographic imbalances,” the minister said speaking at the seminar organised by ‘Sarokar’. He demanded that a law should be

formed to control population in the country and it should be imposed equally on all citizens. He asked the youths to come forward and raise the demand from grassroots level.

He alleged that “In the book Encyclopaedia of Islam the word ‘Komiyat’ used by the Muslims to state themselves as a nationalist, but it has no meaning to relate nationalism”. Alleging that history after independence has been manipulated, the Central minister said, real heroes like Veer Savarkar has been forgotten while praises are showered on others. “If Sardar Patel had become the prime minister, the problems of Kashmir would not have occurred, Nehru is the root cause of Kashmir problem,” the minister said.

“In our nation everyone has their own nationalism–Farooq Abdullah has his own nationalism, but for us it is one country-one nationalism,” said

the minister. The founder of the Sarokar, Rahul Kothari and RSS leader Deepak Mishra were also present at the programme.