Bhopal: Chairmen of 4 pvt med colleges among 592 charged in Vyapam scam case

Bhopal: Chairmen of four private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh and four former Vyapam officials are among the 592 accused named in a charge sheet filed in a Vyapam PMT-2012 case on Thursday. Taking up the case special CBI court of justice Dinesh Prasad Mishra granted bail to 15 accused on surety of Rs 1 lakh each and reserved order on anticipatory bail of 20 others. The court will pronounce order on Friday.

Out of 245 accused only 15 turned up for hearing and were granted bail. The court issued warrant against the remaining 230 accused during the course of hearing. The 1500-page chargesheet filed by the CBI has named 22 middlemen, 334 solvers and beneficiary candidates, 155 guardians of beneficiary candidates, 46 invigilators, two former officers of medical education department, including the then director and 26 officials of the four private Medical Colleges of Bhopal and Indore, including their chairmen.

Those listed in the charge sheet included L N Medical College chairman J N Choksey; People’s Medical College S N Vijaywargiya ; Ajay Goenka of Chirayu Medical College (all in Bhopal) and Suresh Singh Bhadoriya of Index Medical College, Indore, said CBI official. While three promoters did not comment when contacted, Bhadoriya claimed neither his nor his college’s name was mentioned in the CBI charge sheet. All four of them are understood to have filed application for anticipatory bail, the CBI officials said.

The chargesheet was filed in a special CBI court in Bhopal in the case of Pre-Medical Test (PMT) conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board or Vyapam in 2012. The test was for selecting candidates to various medical colleges of the state.

CBI had registered the case following Supreme Court order of July 9, 2015 transferring investigation into Vyapam scam to the CBI. The agency took over the investigation of FIR No 12/2013 earlier registered by STF, Bhopal under section 420, 467, 468, 471,120 B of IPC, 65/66 of IT Act, 4/3 (D) 1,(2) of MP Recognised Examination Act, 1937 against 11 accused persons including four officials of Vyapam relating to irregularities in Pre Medical Test 2012 conducted by MP Professional Examination Board (Vyapam). CBI counsel Satish Dinkar said that out of 592 accused, 240 accused are new, while 347 have already been charged by the CBI or the STF in the case. state government officials named in the charge sheet are S C Tiwari, the then director, and N M Srivastava the then joint director in the medical education department Of total people named in the charge sheet, 245 have been made accused for the first time middlemen followed an engine-bogey system for pairing of candidates to take examination in alleged connivance with certain Vyapam officials in the net

L N Medical College chairman: J N Choksey

People’s Medical College: S N Vijaywargiya

Chirayu Medical College: Ajay Goenka

Index Medical College, Indore: Suresh Singh Bhadoriya

Other accused

22 middlemen, 334 solvers and beneficiary candidates, 155 guardians of beneficiary candidates, 46 invigilators, two former officers of medical education department, including the then director and 26 officials of four private Medical Colleges