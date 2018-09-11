Bhopal: CEO to direct collectors to penalize violators

The chief electoral officer is likely to direct the district collectors to initiate action in connection with defacement of government property. They would also be asked to ensure removal of banners, posters and hoardings, informed the CEO VL Kantharao while talking to media here on Monday.

The office of CEO has started up with poll preparation in the state even as the model code of conduct is still to be enforced. The C government property CEO said that the government properties are already under the defacement law and no special instructions are required from the Election Commission of India to initiate action in this regard.

Kantharao informed that from August 31 till date, the office has received around 23 lakh applications regarding the adding, removal, and amendment in the voter list. Since January, the ECI has received around 50 lakh applications in this connection, he added. On September 15, a day-long workshop will be organised for the political parties to apprise them about the latest information related to the polls, said the CEO. Representatives from 74 political parties will be invited for the workshop.

On the day the for the elections-2018 the state Logo is released, under the ‘systematic voter’s education and electoral participation’ a SVEEP calendar is also released. Under the calendar the weekly programme is set.

CEO to study BJP’s reply to notice

‘Your office is not competent to hear the complaint’, is how the BJP replied to CEO’s notice. Acting on the complaint of Congress, the office of CEO has served a notice on BJP seeking explanation over the use of government machinery for their election campaign. Speaking over the matter, the CEO said that BJP responding to the notice has raised the issue of the competence of CEO office to take such complaints. The BJP in its reply had said that ‘since the election code of conduct was not enforced in the state so it was not necessary to seek any certification’. We will study the reply and a report regarding the same will be sent to ECI, said Kantharao.

Cong data on fake names matches partially

Speaking on Congress’ complaint of 60 lakh fake voters, the CEO said the names given by the Congress party matched partially with the data available with the commission. The entire report will be prepared shortly and given to the party, he added.