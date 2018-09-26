Free Press Journal
Bhopal: Central jail inmates prepared meals for BJP workers, says Congress

Bhopal: Central jail inmates prepared meals for BJP workers, says Congress

— By Staff Reporter | Sep 26, 2018 06:49 am
The meals for thousands of BJP party workers participating in ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ were prepared at Bhopal Central Jail, alleged Congress state media president Sobha Oza. Accusing the state government of deploying state machinery for party function, Oza said that jail administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation were roped in for making arrangements for BJP’s Mahakumbh. Food was cooked on the jail’s premises at Goushala area by the prisoners in presence of jail minister, claimed Oza addressing media persons here on Tuesday.

To corroborate her claims, the Congress leader also screened video clips where the jail inmates were seen placing meal packs on tractor-trolleys. The party will file a complaint with Election Commission of India in this regard, said Oza. Terming the BJP party workers meet as a flop show, Oza said that less than 15 per cent party members attended the convention, while the party was claiming that over 13 lakh workers would come for the meet.


