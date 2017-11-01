Bhopal: Central govt expo projects Patel as tallest leader of Independent India

Bhopal: A visitor to ‘Uniting India: Sardar Patel’ digital exhibition at Regional Science Centre, who is not very conversant with modern Indian history may well conclude that Sardar Patel was the panacea for all ills that plagued Neo-Independent India and that Nehru, at best, was his sidekick.

Comparing Patel with German Emperor Bismarck and Italian general Giuseppe Garibaldi, the expo credits Patel for guiding “building of an independent and united India”. It gives him credit for controlling horrific communal riots that engulfed India immediately after the Independence; merging 565 princely states with the union of India; and with rehabilitating 72 lakh refugees forced to migrate to India, leaving their homes and hearths behind.

The exhibition began on Tuesday. “Such one-sided presentation is improper and historically inaccurate”, says historian Shambudayal Guru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the exhibition at National Science Centre, New Delhi on October 31, the birthday of Sardar Patel, last year. “The exhibition, a project of Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has been mentored by the Prime Minister, who spent more than 90 minutes in previewing the exhibition”, a press note said.

According to Guru, historiography has to be balanced and dispassionate. “This regime is trying to belittle Nehru as it is his descendants who are its chief political rivals today. And the exhibition is a part of that endeavour”. Patel was the Home Minister in Nehru’s cabinet and Nehru was privy to all decisions taken by Patel. “Could Patel have done what he did, without the support and consent of Nehru, asks Guru.

Quips a Congress politician, “Can any minister in Modi cabinet take any major step without the consent of the Prime Minister?” Historians say that Nehru and Patel were leaders of almost equal stature and they worked in tandem with each other. While Nehru made India a shining star in the comity of nations and propelled India on the road to industrialisation and agricultural growth, Patel looked after the internal affairs.

The exhibition has little mention of Nehru’s role in building modern India or for that matter in backing Patel’s efforts. “When Madhya Bharat was united, Nehru attended the function to mark its inauguration on May 28, 1948”, reminds Guru, underlining the proximity of the two leaders.

‘Tribute to Himalayan efforts’

Minister for Science and Technology Umashankar Gupta inaugurated the “Uniting India: Sardar Patel” exhibition at Regional Science Centre on Tuesday. At the Inaugural function director of Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai, S M Khened, director, IGRMS, Prof SK Choudhury, DG, MPCST, Dr. Navin Chandra, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Bhopal, Zulfeeqar Ali and project coordinator, Regional Science centre, Bhopal, Prabal Roy were present.

“The exhibition is a tribute to the unique and unprecedented efforts of Sardar Patel who created the United Democratic Republic of India. It portrays Himalayan efforts by Sardar Patel in uniting India. The exhibition has some of very rare archival information and content, which has been sourced from archives of National Archives of India. The exhibition has been developed by National Council of Science Museums and has been designed by the NID Ahmedabad”, a press note said.