Bhopal: CEC ready for simultaneous polls, lists prerequisites

Bhopal: Speaking on the idea of ‘One nation one election’, Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said that the Commission is fully prepared to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies provided necessary amendments were made to the Constitution and a sufficient number of EVMs were made available.

Rawat also said that other necessary logistics need to be also put in place before introducing the simultaneous election system. “The Central government had sought the Commission’s opinion on holding the elections to the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and other bodies together. We had sent a detailed reply to the government and mentioned also our requirements. The remaining point is that the government will have to enact a law for it,” said Rawat while interacting with media persons here on Tuesday.

One EVM and demand of political parties to hold election through ballot papers, the CEC said, “EVM is 100 per cent safe and secure and it cannot be hacked, the other countries are looking at India as we are holding elections efficiently in short span and now we do not want to go back to age of ballot paper.”

Talking about the anomalies in Madhya Pradesh voters’ list he said that the numbers of fake voters were identified through the ERO-Net. Stating that voter’s list updation is a regular process, the CEC informed that in month of January names of 3.83 lakh fake voters were removed and now we have found out 6.73 lakh fake voters whose names will be removed from the list.

Politicians meet Rawat with suggestions, objections

Various political parties raised objections and also gave suggestions to the CEC Rawat here on Tuesday. The CEC also took the meeting of the election commission officials. The Congress leaders including Chandrika Prasad asked CEC to conduct use ballot papers in polls alleging malfunctioning in EVMs.

Ravi Saxena asked to provide the certificate after every round of counting. Mahendra Singh Chouhan submitted the records in which 50 to 100 names were allegedly added in thousands of houses in the Narela constituency of Bhopal. The state president of Nationalist Youth Congress of (NCP) Raju Bhatnagar also demanded to conduct the elections through ballot paper.

The representative of CPI Shailendra Shally informed that they have asked the CEC to put colour photograph on the voters slip given during the polling. They also informed that MP state government has given the permission to its employees to participate in the RSS-run programme.

“To conduct free and fair elections, the government employees who are the members of the RSS, should be kept away from the election duties,” said Shally. During meeting with election officials, Rawat asked them to make sure that voters name are added or deleted through ERO-Net App. He asked the officials to keep themselves away from the people who have capacity to influence the elections. In the meeting CEO Salina Singh, joint CEOs SS Bansal and Sandeep Yadav and many other officials were present.