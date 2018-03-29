Bhopal: CBSE to re-conduct Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics exams

Bhopal: The CBSE on Wednesday announced re-examination in Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers in the wake of reports claiming paper leaks. The CBSE issued a circular informing about re-examination and said that the dates and other details for it would be notified within a week on the Board’s website. The Board had conducted 10th Maths examination on Wednesday and 12th Economics examination on March 26.

“The Board has taken cognisance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With a view to uphold the sanctity of the board examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the board has decided to re-conduct the examinations in both the subjects”, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dates for the re-examination of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers would be posted on the CBSE website within a week, the circular said. Panic had gripped Class 12 CBSE students on Monday after claims were made on social media sites that the economics paper had been leaked.

The CBSE had denied the claims, saying “We have checked with all examination centres and the paper was not leaked.” “The source of the circulation of this information is not known yet,” the board had said. Students have been alleging paper leak since the board exams started on March 5. Parents and students claim that even the class X social studies and class XII biology exam were also leaked among others. They are reportedly planning to move to the Delhi High Court seeking re-exam and an independent probe into the alleged paper leak. However, the CBSE is yet to clarify that whether the exam will be re-conducted for Delhi region or All India.