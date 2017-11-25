Bhopal: CBI charge sheet in Vyapam scam brings STF under cloud

Bhopal: The charge sheet presented by CBI in the PMT 2012 scam has exposed the shoddiness of probe conducted by the STF. The STF had not even cared to investigate the role of the private medical colleges in scripting the scam. The CBI has made them accused in the case. Among the persons made accused by the CBI, 245 are new. The STF had questioned some of them but had not made them accused.

The CBI has intensively interrogated the solvers and examinees and in the process, the STF too stands exposed. The statements of some of them go against the STF. The CBI may indict the then STF officials for glaring gaps in the probe – whether intentional or otherwise.

According to CBI sources, the STF probe was far from professional and in some cases, it had even tried to shield the accused. The STF’s role is suspicious in many cases of fraudulent admissions to medical college.

Anita is the daughter of the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s former OSD Premchand Prasad was also selected in PMT 2012. After his name surfaced in the scam, STF made the father-daughter duo accused in the case but did not oppose their bail plea. Premprasad and his daughter were not subjected to intensive questioning. And the same was done in many other cases. Clearly, the STF was not even-handed in its approach.

The CBI charge-sheet has made it apparent that the STF’s probe left much to be desired. The STF was charged with sparing the high and mighty. It did not even question many suspects. The CBI may now tighten the noose not only on them but also on the STF.

LoP seeks CM’s resignation

Leader of opposition in Vidhan Sabha Ajay Singh has said that after the revelations made by CBI in its charge sheet, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should resign from his post. He said that the CBI charge sheet says that seats in medical colleges were sold for Rs 60 lakhs to Rs 1 crore each. “Grave injustice was done to lakhs of meritorious students. The chief minister should accept responsibility for it,” he said.