Bhopal: Cases pending with Lokayukta will be reviewed, says Gupta

Bhopal: Cases pending with Lokayukta will be reviewed, the culprits will not be spared and innocent will not be troubled said newly appointed Lokayukta Naresh Kumar Gupta after assuming office on Monday. On the row over his appointment, Gupta, while talking to media persons said that he was not the part of the selection process and that selection committee had appointed him on the post. The Lokayukta, however, refused to comment on the issue of seniority and juniority.

On Wednesday too, after taking oath, the Lokayukta had declined to comment on the Up Lokayukta being senior to him and had said that he would answer any questions at the Lokayukta office on Monday. The Lokayukta said that after one month he would be able to understand the working of the special police establishment (Lokayukta). “In my judicial experience I have come to know that many innocents were framed in the cases over personal enmity. The cases which are sub judice will not be reviewed, but the cases which are pending will be reviewed.”

The appointment of Gupta, the retired justice of MP High Court, as the Lokayukta, has kicked up a row. Gupta is six years junior to the Up Lokayukta Umesh Maheshwari. It will be for the first time in the state that the Lokayukta would be junior to his deputy.