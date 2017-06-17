Bhopal: Case against Cong MLA for submitting fake med certificate in court

Bhopal: Habibganj police on Thursday registered a case of forgery under relevant sections against Congress MLA Kamleshwar Patel for submitting a fake medical certificate before the court. The case was registered following the directions of Madhya Pradesh HC, Jabalpur.

According to town inspector Habibganj Ravindra Yadav, a petition filed by one Swaroop Narayan Dwivedi in 2014 challenging Patel’s election from Sihawal constituency of Sidhi district is pending before the HC in Jabalpur. “The petition had prayed to declare his election null and void,” added Yadav.

A letter dated May 29 from the Registrar of HC was received by the SP, Bhopal, directing him to register a case against Patel in compliance of the HC’s order dated May 25. The letter stated that the matter was listed for Patel’s examination as witness on May 11 but he did not turn up and his lawyer sought adjournment on his behalf on ground of illness. Subsequently on the next date also similar adjournment application was filed along with documents mentioning his medical treatment at Akshay Meditech Hospital. Patel’s lawyer submitted a medical certificate along with an affidavit that Patel was admitted at Akshay Hospital from May 11 to 17 and had been referred to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhopal for further treatment.

The petitioner later approached the court and submitted a copy of newspaper reports along with photographs in which it was shown that Patel was attending a full day party meeting at Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee office, Bhopal on May 15 and he was not ill. He also claimed Patel had submitted a fake medical certificate on which the HC later asked to register a case against Patel.